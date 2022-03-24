Lee Co. invites applications for election workers

Watch

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Supervisor of Elections is preparing for the Aug. 23 primary elections.

Applications are now being accepted for those who would like to be employed as poll workers.

The paid positions on offer involve serious responsibility. Some workers will inspect ballots, registers, and assist voters with casting their ballots.

Precinct deputies will also be hired to maintain order at a polling location.

For more information on the positions available and to register your interest, fill out the form on the Lee Vote website.

