Make extra money creating an experience with Airbnb

There’s a new way to make some extra cash with Airbnb, and the best part is that you don’t need to rent out a room to a stranger. All you need to know how to create is an experience.

The question you have to ask yourself is: How well do you know your city?

Washington state native Tim Mezen has been taking pictures professionally in Seattle for many years. When his finances got tight this past winter, Mezen needed an alternate way to make some side money.

It just so happened that Airbnb had opened-up an experience in Seattle. Mezen decided to sign up and create a simple downtown walking tour.

Mezen says, "I wanted to come up with something that was walking and very photogenic and fun."

Other hosts offer experiences like, surf lessons, sushi making classes and silent disco yoga. However, Mezen wanted to create walking tour that took visitors to the most Instagramable places in the Emerald City.

If you decide to create an experience in your own city, Mezen suggests making it a point to showcase the famous places.

The application process is quick and as long as you have some free time, anyone can do it.

Mezen says, "it gives you a chance to meet other people and see your city through a different lens."

Right now, Airbnb's new program is only in select cities like Seattle, but it could be coming to a city near you. That way, you too can make some extra cash.