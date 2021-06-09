YCMA of Collier County offers child care during Covid vaccine appointments

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Naples YMCA and YMCA of South Collier say they are helping to remove barriers for parents by offering free, drop-in childcare services for parents needing to get the COVID vaccine for June.

Parents going to get the vaccine can place their children, ages 6 months to 12 years, in the Child Watch program during available hours at either branch.

Children will participate in several activities for up to two hours while parents are at their appointments.

The initiative comes in support of a White House effort to remove barriers to individuals receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We know how important vaccinations are to maintaining a healthy community and to recover from this pandemic,” said Cindy Love-Abounader, YMCA CEO.

