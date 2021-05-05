Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies offering walk-in vaccine appointments in Southwest Florida

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA, Fla. — Starting May 5, 2021, every Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy will start taking walk-in appointments for the COVID-19 vaccines. This is in response to the new national vaccination goal set by President Joe Biden.

The demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is dropping significantly not just across the nation but. we have seen a drastic decline in the number of vaccines administered in Florida, according to the health department.

Florida's overall vaccination numbers are down 36 percent.

It is suggested that you should call to check on vaccine availability before arriving.

There are also plenty of appointments available for booking in our area as well.

