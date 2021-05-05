Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies offering walk-in vaccine appointments in Southwest Florida

items.[0].videoTitle
In remarks on Tuesday, Biden set a new goal for his vaccination effort — to have 70% of the U.S. adult population with at least one shot, and to have 160 million adults to be fully vaccinated by July 4.
Posted at 1:37 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 13:37:58-04

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA, Fla. — Starting May 5, 2021, every Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy will start taking walk-in appointments for the COVID-19 vaccines. This is in response to the new national vaccination goal set by President Joe Biden.

The demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is dropping significantly not just across the nation but. we have seen a drastic decline in the number of vaccines administered in Florida, according to the health department.

Florida's overall vaccination numbers are down 36 percent.

It is suggested that you should call to check on vaccine availability before arriving.

There are also plenty of appointments available for booking in our area as well.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus-Background-1280x720-1.jpg

Coronavirus

Postponements and Cancellations Submission Form

WFTX Digital Team
3:52 PM, Mar 13, 2020