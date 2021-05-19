Walk-ins welcome this week at Lee Health’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FORT MYERS, Fla. — In an effort to increase availability of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Southwest Florida community, Lee Health is accepting walk-in appointments this week in its vaccine clinic.

The vaccine clinic, which is located at Gulf Coast Medical Center, will be available for walk-ins until the afternoon of Friday, May 21. If you would still like to make an appointment, you can do so at www.leehealth.org .

Anyone age 12 and older can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at Lee Health. You do not need to be a Lee Health patient; the clinic is open to everyone in the community. A parent or authorized guardian must accompany a minor for vaccination. There is no cost for vaccination.

To receive your COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic, please come to the main entrance of Gulf Coast and check in at the front desk. Please bring personal identification and your insurance card if you have one. The vaccine clinic is open Tuesday-Friday, from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

A mask is required to enter any Lee Health facility.