Walk-in availability extended; Pfizer vaccine now available for adults at Lee Health

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health is permanently continuing walk-in vaccine availability for the community. Anyone can get a vaccine at no cost by visiting the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Gulf Coast Medical Center. The clinic is open Tuesday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments can also be made by visiting www.leehealth.org.

In an effort to further increase vaccine availability to the community, Lee Health’s vaccine clinic will also be open on Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

“At Lee Health, we are committed to making sure anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine can get one, and that’s why we continue to expand availability and increase access of the vaccine through our community clinic,” said Dr. Larry Antonucci, president and chief executive officer of Lee Health. “We urge everyone who is able to get their COVID-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible.”

Lee Health is now offering the opportunity for all patients 18 and older to choose which COVID-19 vaccine they receive, based on current availability. Lee Health currently has Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines immediately available for anyone wishing to get vaccinated.

Those aged 12-17 are still only able to receive the Pfizer vaccine and must have a parent with them when they receive their vaccination.

To receive your COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic, please go to the main entrance of Gulf Coast Medical Center and check-in at the front desk. Please bring personal identification and your insurance card if you have one. There is no cost for the vaccine.

A mask is required to enter any Lee Health facility.