CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Mid-County Regional Library in Port Charlotte will be offering the Moderna vaccine Monday through Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Vaccines will be offered from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Fridays and between 10:30-4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

No appointment is needed.

Vaccines will be available as long as supplies last.