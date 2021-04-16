Watch
Vaccination Clinics for first doses completed in Marco Island

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 3:22 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 15:22:44-04

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The City of Marco Island says it has completed the vaccination clinics for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The city says appointments for the second dose will continue to be filled until May 14th.

The city's database will no longer accept new registrations.

On their website, the city says the second dose vaccinations will take place at Mackle Park every Friday starting April 23rd until May 14th.

The second doses are meant for those who got their first dose at Mackle Park.

For more information on the Coronavirus and vaccine information for Marco Island, click here.

The City’s Fire Rescue Department has provided approximately 4,700 vaccine doses since January.

Collier County DOH has reported that 82% of Collier County residents over age 65 have been vaccinated.

