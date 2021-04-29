Uber and Walgreens launch new nationwide vaccine appointment and ride scheduling feature through the Uber app

Today, Uber and Walgreens unveiled a new feature that allows consumers to book vaccination appointments at a Walgreens location and also schedule their Uber ride to the vaccination appointment all with a few taps through the Uber app.

“We’re committed to helping ensure that transportation is not a barrier to getting vaccinated. We know that by making it easier to get to an appointment, more people will get vaccinated,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. “By partnering with Walgreens, our goal is to make getting that shot as easy as booking a ride with Uber.”

Beginning today, Uber users will see a new “Vaccine” option in their Uber app and can choose to schedule an appointment at Walgreens. After adding a zip code and selecting from the available appointment times, users will have the option to reserve a ride to the appointment by scheduling a pickup time and location. Before the appointment, a push notification will remind users of their upcoming ride to their vaccination appointment.

This new feature and many other new additions to Uber and UberEats were unveiled today in a global announcement from Uber.