States recovering the fastest from the COVID-19 pandemic

CAPE CORAL, Fla — A new ranking of which states are recovering fastest from the COVID-19 pandemic shows Florida comes in pretty low at number 44.

The new ranking from WalletHub takes things like COVID-19 vaccine availability and unemployment into account.

Even though the U.S. is making progress as a whole, ome states are recovering from the pandemic much faster than others.

Experts compared the 50 states and District of Columbia across three key dimensions: COVID health, leisure and travel, and economy and labor market.

Florida is among the states with the highest hospitalization rate.

Sates with the lowest hospitalization rates include New Hampshire and Maine who are also in the top five overall for fastest recovery from the pandemic.

Florida ranks below average for share of vaccine supply used.

The state does rank above average in some areas, though. Including recovery for average daily restaurant visits and total weekly job postings versus pre-COVID levels.

The ranking also breaks down things like recovery of consumer spending, and staff and supply shortages at hospitals.

Check out its full findings here.

