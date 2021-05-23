Southwest Florida doctor shares tips on how to stay healthy during the pandemic

WFTX — Tired of the pandemic? You're not alone. In fact, you may feel this past year has made you feel a bit older than you are.

Dr. Sal Lacagnina has a prescription for that: Grow up without getting old!

That's also the title of the book he's written.

Dr. Lacagnina is the former Director of Wellness & Employee Health at Lee Health.

He's currently with Concierge Lifestyle Medicine.

In this edited portion of our transcript with him, he explains why the first thing you think when you wake up is important.

DR. SAL LACAGNINA/AUTHOR OF "GROW UP WITHOUT GETTING OLD": You get up in the morning knowing that health is the number one priority and I want to keep myself healthy, so I can do all the things I want to do. That's the bottom line for me.

WFTX: And we know that you the perfect example of someone who's living to the max. In the sense that none of us is getting younger.

DR. SAL LACAGNINA/AUTHOR OF "GROW UP WITHOUT GETTING OLD":: Right.

WFTX: It'd be great to be the healthiest version of whatever our age is. What do you think is one the most overlooked things is to maintain our natural vitality?

DR. SAL LCAGNINA/AUTHOR OF "GROW UP WITHOUT GETTING OLD": Food. I think the number one thing is food. It's the one thing we do on a regular basis, multiple times a day. And I think, more often than not, people are not mindful about what they put in their mouth.

WFTX: If someone is watching this interview and says, "Ah man, I know I'm supposed to eat healthy, but I hear this is good for you and that's bad, blah, blah blah - what's a simple template to start with?

DR. SAL LACAGNINA/AUTHOR OF "GROW UP WITHOUT GETTING OLD": Eat foods that don't have a label on them. You know. Natural foods like spinach and apples. And all the foods that come out of the ground. They don't have labels on them for a reason. They have all the things that are in there. I tell my patients to eat the rainbow. When you look at your plate, it should be really colorful. This bicycle (pointing to the cover of the book,) I don't know if you can see this, but this bicycle is made up of fruits and vegetables. So, eat eh rainbow, eat natural foods, don't eat processed food. It's really as simple as that.