Southeastern Grocers offers incentives to those who receive COVID-19 vaccines

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers (SEG) is offering community incentives to individuals who receive the COVID-19 vaccines in all Fresco y Más and Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies.

SEG says customers and associates can now receive grocery coupons for up to $15 off SE Grocers products by completing both the first ($5 off) and second dose ($10 off) of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, and $10 off SE Grocers products with a completed single dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.In addition, walk-ins continue to be offered in all Fresco y Más and Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies as an added convenience to customers.

Customers have the continued option to view current COVID-19 vaccines available by location through the online scheduling tool and can schedule an appointment online or in person.Second dose appointments will be made, as needed, in person with the pharmacy team at the customer’s preferred location when they receive their first dose or can be scheduled through the online scheduling tool at a later date.

Customers may also receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the grocery incentive at any in-store pharmacy, regardless of where they received their first dose.

