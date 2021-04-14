Second dose vaccine appointments are now available in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Anyone who received the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine at RSW between March 18th-30th can now schedule an appointment for their second dose online.

The Lee County government says you can schedule an appointment at the Edison Mall vaccination site.

The county government also posted a diagram of where the Edison Mall indoor location will be.

When scheduling an appointment, these are the steps you should follow:

Visit myvaccine.fl.gov

Click "Check My Status"

Enter information provided at pre-registration

Click "Update and Schedule"

Follow emailed directions to view available appointments and schedule your second dose.

You can also call 833-540-2032 for any assistance.

