School districts continue to face frustrated parents after the governor has said no more masks

FORT MYERS, Fla — One parent in SWFL had some choice words for the Lee County School District after finding out his child would still be required to wear a mask at school.

"Not acceptable. The governor made an order, you need to listen to your boss...period. I am going to continue to keep calling the governor's office and I’m going to continue to rattle cages,” said Paul Barnes.

Barnes's child goes to Diplomat Middle School, which is in the Lee County School District.

The frustration comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis made an executive order ending all COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

DeSantis signed the bill during a press conference in St. Petersburg on Monday, May 3 and since then, the Lee County School District released this statement to Fox 4.

"Based on guidance from the Florida Department of Education (FLDOE), Governor DeSantis’ Executive Orders EO-21-101 and EO-21-102 do not impact any school district’s policies for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year so our safety measures remain in place. However, Superintendent Dr. Greg Adkins has recommended to the School Board they amend Policy 1.181 so that masks can be voluntary next school year as requested by FLDOE."

Barnes, tells Fox 4 that the governor's message was to implement change immediately, which he says includes SWFL schools.

"He (Gov. DeSantis) needs to get on the horn and make a public statement immediately to get these masks and stop abusing our children and making them wear these masks at such a low rate of infection, let alone, death," said Barnes.

At this time, the district will continue to require students to wear masks and social distance for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.