Publix to offer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following CDC and FDA decision

LAKELAND, Fla. (WTXL) — Following the decision by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Publix will once again offer customers the option to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination.

The CDC suggests women younger than 50 years old should be made aware of the rare but increased risk of blood clots and the availability of other COVID-19 vaccine options for which this risk has not been seen.

Appointments for both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are currently available through the company’s online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. After selecting their state, individuals will be prompted to select their preferred vaccine before being shown which counties have appointments available. If their choice is grayed out, no appointments are currently available for that vaccine.

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only to eligible individuals ages 18 and older, while supplies last. Appointments can be made through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Individuals can use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at their nearby store. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.