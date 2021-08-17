Owner of popular Cape Coral restaurant dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Southwest Florida restaurant owner and chef has died after being hospitalized with complications from COVID-19.

People working at Nevermind Awesome Bar & Eatery in downtown Cape Coral confirmed Shannon Yates died Monday afternoon.

Yates was well known in the Lee County restaurant scene for his creative cuisine and for giving back to the Southwest Florida community. Last spring, Yates was holding barbecues outside of Nevermind, and pledging the money for out of work staff at other Downtown Cape Coral restaurants and bars, so they could continue to be paid. In an interview at the time, he told Fox 4 it was a no-brainer for his restaurant to do this.

"The kitchen staff is very strong, and there's enough juice in the tank here with these guys, and they said 'Let's get after these other guys that unfortunately can't work right now.' I've known a lot of them for a long time, and these bars are a staple of downtown here," Yates said. "Getting up on Sunday morning for something like this, it feels good."