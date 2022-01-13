Watch
Nurses rally for safer staffing and patient care

Posted at 8:28 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 08:35:40-05

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Groups of health care workers are gathering in sites across the country Thursday to hold their employers accountable for staffing crisis and to call for workplace protections.

In Port Charlotte, a localized group representing National Nurses United stationed themselves outside Fawcett Memorial Hospital.

Signs reading "Staff Up for Safe Care - End Crisis Care Now" can be seen held by some attendees.

Demonstrating nurses say that nearly two years into the pandemic, the United States is not experiencing a “nursing shortage” but rather a shortage of nurses willing to risk their licenses or the safety of their patients "by working under the unsafe conditions imposed on them by profit-driven employers," per a written statement.

Similar demonstrations are taking place in Kissimmee and Brooksville, according to NNU.

