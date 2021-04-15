North Collier Fire vaccination clinic Thursday

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier Fire Rescue will provide Moderna vaccines Thursday, April 15.

Florida residents 18 or older are eligible and can register here. You will automatically be registered for the second dose. Your appointment time will be the same for both doses.

1st Dose: Thursday, April 15,

6 to 8 p.m.

2nd Dose: Thursday, May 13

6 to 8 p.m.

Vaccines will be administered at the Naples Church, 10910 Immokalee Road, in Naples. The church is located on the south side of Immokalee Road, 2.5 miles east of Collier Blvd./CR 951