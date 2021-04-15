Watch
North Collier Fire vaccination clinic Thursday

Moderna vaccines available April 15
Posted at 10:08 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 22:09:27-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier Fire Rescue will provide Moderna vaccines Thursday, April 15.

Florida residents 18 or older are eligible and can register here. You will automatically be registered for the second dose. Your appointment time will be the same for both doses.

1st Dose: Thursday, April 15,
6 to 8 p.m.
2nd Dose: Thursday, May 13
6 to 8 p.m.

Vaccines will be administered at the Naples Church, 10910 Immokalee Road, in Naples. The church is located on the south side of Immokalee Road, 2.5 miles east of Collier Blvd./CR 951

Coronavirus

WFTX Digital Team
3:52 PM, Mar 13, 2020