North Collier Fire Rescue hosting vaccination clinic

Moderna vaccine available Thursday, April 22
Posted at 8:30 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 20:30:18-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — North Collier Fire Rescue is offering the two-dose Moderna vaccine to residents 18 and older on April 22 and May 20.

When residents register for their first dose via the link below, a second dose appointment will automatically be made.

1st Dose: Thursday, April 22, from 3 to 7 p.m.

2nd Dose: Thursday, May 20, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Appointment times are the same for both the first and second dose on each date.

Vaccinations will take place at Naples Church, 10910 Immokalee Road, in Naples. The church is located on the south side of Immokalee Road, 2.5 miles east of Collier Blvd./CR 951.

Registration is available here.

