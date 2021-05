COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — North Collier Fire Rescue District is offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Collier County residents on Tuesday, April 13, at the Pelican Bay Community Center, 8960 Hammock Oak Circle.

RELATED: Southwest Florida COVID-19 vaccination sites and information

The clinic is for Collier residents age 18 and older who want to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccination.

RELATED: Coronavirus testing sites

Click here to make an appointment: http://ncvaccine.org