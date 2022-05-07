New state COVID report shows cases up in Southwest Florida ahead of Mother's Day

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A new state Covid-19 report released Friday shows that cases are back on the rise in Southwest Florida, and a Lee Health doctor says that he expects Mother's Day weekend to cause those cases to spike even further.

Though many hope the worst of the pandemic is behind us, new data released by the Florida Department of Health shows cases climbing back up again.

It's the last thing some Southwest Floridians want to hear.

“Everybody’s over it, really," says Cindy McClanahan.

Dr. Pravnav Shah is an infectious disease doctor with Lee Health who says that he's seen a slight increase in Covid cases at his own practice over the last couple weeks - a sign that we're not out of the woods yet.

“It seems like this strain, what is going on, is not as severe. Plus, a lot of our population is boosted and vaccinated so I think both of that is playing a role in having more cases but not as severe. But only time will tell.”

That sentiment is backed up in the state's new COVID-19 report released late Friday.

Our area over the last two weeks showing Charlotte County with 249 new cases, a 10.5% positivity rate.

Collier County has a 10.1% positivity rate, and Lee County has the same positivity rate and 903 new cases.

All three coastal counties are above the state positivity rate at 9%.

Dr. Shah says that it serves as a reminder to be safe when gathering with family and friends.

“We need to be cautious about what we do. Absolutely, whatever the plans are, go ahead and do that but in a safe manner. Wear masks if it’s indoor, get vaccinated and boosted.”

It's why some we spoke to aren't taking any chances this Mother's Day weekend.

“This weekend, a lot of us are getting together and yes, I’m wearing a mask. Just because. It’s family, but still. And they’ve all been sick,” says Cindy.

