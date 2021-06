WFTX — New data reinforces how devastating COVID-19 was for older people last year.

The number of Medicare patients who died in nursing homes rose by more than 169,000, or 32 percent in 2020, according to a new government watchdog report.

These deaths are considered "excess," meaning they're more than what would be typical for a year.

Four in ten Medicare patients had COVID-19 at some point last year, according to the new report.