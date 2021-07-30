NCH requires vaccinations for current employees

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The NCH Healthcare System says it will now require all current employees including leaders, physicians, providers, contract staff and volunteers to be fully vaccinated no later than September 16, 2021.

The announcement is an update to NCH's recent policy changes that required new employees to get the shot.

NCH says in part :

"NCH takes this position after careful consideration of what our physicians are seeing locally and after careful consultation with many physicians in our system and community who are in full agreement with this new policy."

The healthcare system says it will introduce an incentive plan that rewards employees who are currently fully vaccinated or become vaccinated.

According to a statement, weekly covid tests will be given to employees, contract staff and volunteers who are not vaccinated, or have an approved medical or religious exemption.

They will also be required to wear an N-95 mask and will not be eligible for cash bonuses or incentives, NCH says.

