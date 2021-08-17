NCH Healthcare System restricts visitation to hospitals due to COVID positivity rates

NAPLES, Fla. — NCH Healthcare System announced today that due to the increasing COVID positivity rates along with increased COVID hospitalizations across Southwest Florida they will be restricting hospital visitations at both the Baker Downtown Hospital and North Naples Hospital.

These hospitals will move to virtual visitation only with department specific exceptions as noted below. Restricted visitation is effective beginning Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

General Units (Including COVID units): Virtual visitation only, except for compassionate care

Critical Care: Virtual visitation only, except for compassionate care

Emergency Department: Virtual visitation only, except for parents of minor

Brookdale Rehabilitation : Virtual visitation only

Virtual visitation only Behavioral Health (4SE): Virtual visitation only

BirthPlace & NICU: All Hours – 1 visitor at a time, 18yrs+

Pediatrics: All Hours – parents/guardians, 18yrs+

NCH states that visitation plans are developed in consideration of patient, staff, and public safety, but also to meet the emotional and care needs of patients.

NCH will continue to review the COVID positivity and inpatient numbers to determine visitation modifications.