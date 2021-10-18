Masks will no longer be required in courthouses

Masks will no longer be required starting on Wednesday in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit which includes Charlotte, Collier, Hendry, Glades, and Lee county courthouses.

Chief Judge Michael T. McHugh has signed off on an amendment to Administrative Order 2.41. The amended order will lift the requirement to wear masks in all public areas of the courthouses.

The decision says any person may voluntarily choose to wear a face mask inside the courthouses and, if requested, a face mask will be provided at no cost. Court participants may also request to be physically distanced and the court will address such a request as appropriate under the circumstances at the time of the request.

The Chief Judge and our Trial Court Administrator will continue to review local health conditions for the five counties.

