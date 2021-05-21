Watch
Masks still required at all Lee Health facilities

Posted at 11:11 PM, May 20, 2021
WFTX — Dr. Stephanie Stovall, Lee Health’s Interim Chief of Quality and Patient Safety, has provided the following statement in response to an influx of visitors coming to Lee Health facilities without masks.

"Since the start of the pandemic, Lee Health has followed guidance from the CDC on masking and will continue to do so. The recent updated guidelines on masking for fully vaccinated people do not apply to healthcare settings. We continue to require staff, patients and visitors to wear a mask inside all Lee Health facilities to protect our vulnerable population and those who either cannot receive the vaccine or may not have a full response to the vaccine due to their condition.

We encourage anyone who has not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible. Lee Health is currently accepting walk-in appointments this week in its vaccine clinic, located at Gulf Coast Medical Center. The vaccine clinic, which is open 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., will be available for walk-ins until the afternoon of Friday, May 21 for anyone 12 years-old and older. A parent or authorized guardian must accompany a minor for vaccination."

