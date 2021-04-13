Watch
Mask mandate to expire in Collier County

Posted at 5:25 PM, Apr 13, 2021
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Commission mandated on October 22, 2020, that individuals wear a face covering in public under certain circumstances. the executive order is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13.

While the expiration means that masks are no longer required by Executive Order to be worn in business establishments where social distancing is not possible, individual business establishments may continue to establish their own COVID-19 protocols for their customers and employees.

Based on CDC guidance, Collier County requires individuals who enter Collier County Government buildings to follow established protocols to help protect employees and the public from potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

The Florida Department of Health continues to follow CDC guidance and recommends the use of masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

