Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference near West Palm Beach on monoclonal antibodies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference near West Palm Beach on Wednesday afternoon where he is expected to announce a new site for COVID-19 patients to receive monoclonal antibodies.

WATCH LIVE:

SPECIAL SECTION: Coronavirus

The governor is expected to speak at 3:20 p.m. at West Gate Park.

According to his office, Desantis will be joined by Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and FDEM Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth Scheppke.

DeSantis announced last week that the state would be expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatments by establishing clinics across Florida.

The governor spoke earlier in the day in Broward County where he announced a new treatment site in Pembroke Pines.

He said the state expects to have between 15 and 20 similar sites throughout the state that will perform up to 300 treatments a day for patients affected by COVID-19.

DeSantis said the free treatment site in Pembroke Pines will operate seven days a week.

"The patient is not paying anything," DeSantis said Wednesday.

Doctors have said that receiving monoclonal antibody treatments shortly after testing positive COVID-19 can significantly reduce symptoms and keep patients out of the hospital.

