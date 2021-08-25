Lee Schools holding COVID Q&A Wednesday

CAPE CORAL, Fla — The School District of Lee County Superintendent Dr. Ken Savage is holding a virtual Q&A Wednesday afternoon to answer your questions about COVID-19 and its impact on the school year.

It comes just one day after Lee Health's CEO and pediatric infectious disease specialist held their own virtual town hall.

Lee Health said the surge in COVID-19 cases in Southwest Florida is leaving some schools short-staffed.

Its hospitals are 98% full and ICU's are at 96% capacity.

The hospital system is also seeing an increase in the amount of children needing emergency care, including more than double the amount of patients they would normally see with COVID-19 symptoms.

That sort of data will likely drive Wednesday's update from the school district.

The superintendent is expected to address COVID-19 questions and protocols for the school year.

He and other district staff will give presentations on what schools are doing to prevent COVID-19, the protocols in place when positive cases are identified, and the impact COVID-19 is having on this school year.

Wednesday's Lee Schools Q&A will take place at noon virtually, via Facebook Live.

As those presentations are happening, put any questions in the comment section of the Facebook Live. The district plans to answer the most pressing questions in those comments after its presentations.

