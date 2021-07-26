Lee Health urges the community age 12 and over to get vaccinated for COVID-19

Lee Health is urging everyone who is able to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to do so as soon as possible. This is in response to comments from people in the community saying they did not need a vaccine because they’ve already had COVID-19 and have antibodies to protect them from becoming infected again.

Lee Health states that people that have already had COVID-19 will have some protection after recovering from the virus, it is unclear how long the immunity lasts. People who have gotten COVID-19 and recovered can absolutely get it again. That’s why they are urging the importance of getting the vaccine.

Lee Health strongly urges the vaccine to the community, stating it provides significant protection against serious illness even if you are exposed to the coronavirus. If you have not yet been vaccinated, go to www.LeeHealth.org or call 343-0999 to schedule an appointment. The clinic at Gulf Coast Medical Center is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. and vaccination is free. A parent or guardian must accompany a minor.

· Lee Health currently has 160 COVID-19 patients isolated in their hospitals (inpatient).

· Since Friday, Lee Health had 70 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 44 COVID-19 discharges.

· Currently, 73% of their ventilators and 15% of their ICU rooms are available for use. They have 12 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 30 in the intensive care unit.

· Current census is at 88% of staffed operational bed capacity.

