Lee Health to hold Facebook town hall meeting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health will host a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday to answer the public's questions about the COVID-19 pandemic and its specific effects on Southwest Florida.

CEO Larry Antonucci, MD, MBA will host the forum along with Stephanie Stovall, M.D., Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist. All questions related to the pandemic will be welcome, including topics related to the virus' status in our area, treatment, vaccines and other methods of prevention.

The interactive Facebook Live is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET on the Lee Health Facebook page.