Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Lee Health says nine patients have died from COVID-19 in the past two days

items.[0].image.alt
Lee Health
Lee Health
Posted at 2:30 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 14:30:28-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials say nine patients have died from COVID-19 in the past two days in their hospitals.

This makes a total of thirty-nine people who have died so far in 2022 from complications from the virus.

Here is the latest from Lee Health:

  • 342 COVID-19 patients were isolated in the hospital
  • 10 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.
  • The hospital census was at 96% of staffed operational bed capacity.
  • Census in the intensive care unit was at 93% of staffed operational bed capacity. There were 37 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
  • Yesterday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 942 patients. Before the current omicron surge, emergency departments were averaging about 900 patients per day.
  • Yesterday, Lee Convenient Care saw 414 patients, LCC locations were averaging about 360 patients per day before the omicron surge.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus-Background-1280x720-1.jpg

Coronavirus

Postponements and Cancellations Submission Form

WFTX Digital Team
3:52 PM, Mar 13, 2020