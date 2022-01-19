Lee Health says nine patients have died from COVID-19 in the past two days

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials say nine patients have died from COVID-19 in the past two days in their hospitals.
This makes a total of thirty-nine people who have died so far in 2022 from complications from the virus.
Here is the latest from Lee Health:
- 342 COVID-19 patients were isolated in the hospital
- 10 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.
- The hospital census was at 96% of staffed operational bed capacity.
- Census in the intensive care unit was at 93% of staffed operational bed capacity. There were 37 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
- Yesterday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 942 patients. Before the current omicron surge, emergency departments were averaging about 900 patients per day.
- Yesterday, Lee Convenient Care saw 414 patients, LCC locations were averaging about 360 patients per day before the omicron surge.