Lee Health resuming elective surgeries

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health is resuming elective surgeries.

“Starting today Lee Health is pleased to announce that we are resuming elective surgeries that require an overnight hospital stay. We paused these surgeries on Aug. 4 for the safety of our community and to help preserve resources as we treated hundreds of patients for COVID-19. While the pandemic is still threatening our community, COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached a level where we can safely restart elective procedures. I thank all of our patients for their understanding as their non-life-threatening surgeries were temporarily delayed. The best thing our community can do to help prevent further COVID-19 surges is to get vaccinated today. Lee Health President & CEO Dr. Larry Antonucci

Lee Health offers COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 and older at its Community Vaccination Clinic, located inside Gulf Coast Medical Center. It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and there is no cost for the vaccine.”

· As of this morning, we have 197 COVID-19 patients isolated in our hospitals (inpatient).

· Of these patients, 6 of them are children being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

· Since Friday, we’ve had 48 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 61 COVID-19 discharges.

· 60% of our ventilators and 15% of our ICU rooms are available for use. We have 40 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 56 in the intensive care unit.

· This morning, census was at 82% of staffed operational bed capacity.

· Since the start of the pandemic, 1,147 patients have lost their lives inside our hospitals to COVID-19, including 3 yesterday.

