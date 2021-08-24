Lee Health reports 84 new COVID admissions over the last 24 hours

Lee Health is hosting a virtual town hall called “COVID-19 Update: What You Need to Know” on their Facebook page. You can watch it live at www.facebook.com/leehealth or on Lee Health’s website www.leehealth.org.

Anyone 12 years-old and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Lee Health's Community Vaccination Clinic located at Gulf Coast Medical Center. The clinic is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., and you can walk-in or schedule an appointment by visiting www.leehealth.org. A parent or authorized guardian must accompany a minor for vaccination.

Lee Health currently has 641 COVID-19 patients isolated in their hospitals (inpatient) as of August 24, 2021. Of those patients, 12 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

Yesterday, Lee Health had 84 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 67 COVID-19 discharges.

Currently, 47% of the ventilators and 4% of the ICU rooms are available for use. They have 84 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 103 in the intensive care unit.

Current census is at 98% of staffed operational bed capacity.

Since the start of the pandemic, we have lost 847 patients inside our hospitals to COVID-19, including 6 yesterday.

