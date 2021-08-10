Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Lee Health reports 455 COVID-19 patients in Southwest Florida

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lee Health
Lee Health
Posted at 1:27 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 13:27:28-04

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA, Fla. — Lee Health hospitals continue to see higher numbers of admitted COVID-19 patients.

  • Lee Health currently has 455 COVID-19 patients isolated in the hospitals (inpatient).
  • According to their medical charts, 20.1% currently admitted COVID-19 patients are fully vaccinated.
  • Yesterday, they had 80 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 44 COVID-19 discharges.

Currently, 69% of ventilators and 7% of ICU rooms are available for use. There are 35 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 64 in the intensive care unit. Current census is at 94% of staffed operational bed capacity.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus-Background-1280x720-1.jpg

Coronavirus

Postponements and Cancellations Submission Form

WFTX Digital Team
3:52 PM, Mar 13, 2020