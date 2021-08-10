Lee Health reports 455 COVID-19 patients in Southwest Florida

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA, Fla. — Lee Health hospitals continue to see higher numbers of admitted COVID-19 patients.

Lee Health currently has 455 COVID-19 patients isolated in the hospitals (inpatient).

According to their medical charts, 20.1% currently admitted COVID-19 patients are fully vaccinated.

Yesterday, they had 80 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 44 COVID-19 discharges.

Currently, 69% of ventilators and 7% of ICU rooms are available for use. There are 35 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 64 in the intensive care unit. Current census is at 94% of staffed operational bed capacity.

