Lee Health re-activating COVID-19 Incident Management Team

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Due to the rapidly growing spread of COVID-19 in Southwest Florida, Lee Health is re-activating its COVID-19 Incident Management Team. This team is tasked with actively managing the pandemic in the health system to make the safest decisions for patients and the community.

Today, Lee Healh hospitals are caring for 130 COVID-19 patients, and the 14-day rolling average positivity rate is at 22 percent, which is approaching the same levels as last July’s peak. In the past month, the health system's average census of hospitalized COVID patients has risen from 30 to more than 130. The vast majority of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated (89 percent).

Lee Health strongly urges the community get vaccinated to provides significant protection against serious illness even if you are exposed to the coronavirus. Visit www.LeeHealth.org or call 343-0999 to schedule an appointment. The clinic at Gulf Coast Medical Center is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and vaccination is free.

A reminder that masks are required in all Lee Health facilities. Patients and visitors should bring their own masks.