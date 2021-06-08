Lee Health provides Southwest Florida coronavirus update

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Today, Lee Health President and CEO Dr. Larry Antonucci provided a statement on the current state of the coronavirus in our community.

“At Lee Health, we continue to see signs that our community is winning the battle against the coronavirus. We are currently caring for the fewest number of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals since April 1 of last year, and this is proof positive that vaccines are working and helping slow the spread of the virus in Southwest Florida.

While the statistics are trending in the right direction, I want to remind our community that each of the 45 patients we are currently caring for is someone who is sick enough to be hospitalized and has a family who is deeply worried about their well-being. We are winning the fight, but the pandemic is not over. Everyone in our community can help reduce the number of COVID cases and continue to save lives by getting vaccinated as soon as possible. The data show that vaccinations are working, and the more people who roll up their sleeves and get the shot, the more lives we will save.

Lee Health’s vaccination clinic at Gulf Coast Medical Center is open Tuesday-Friday this week from 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday. Anyone age 12 and over can walk-in or make an appointment online at leehealth.org. There is no cost for the vaccine, and children under 18 must have a parent present at the clinic.”