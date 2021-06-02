Lee Health partners with the Lee schools to provide vaccines to students

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning Wednesday, June 2, Golisano Children's Hospital's new Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic will be traveling to schools in Lee County.

The mobile unit will be set up at schools through the summer in case parents would like to get their children vaccinated at those locations. Receiving the vaccine is completely optional.

The Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic is tailored especially for children. It's staffed with a pediatric registered nurse to administer the vaccine. A special Pain Ease spray is on-hand to put on the injection site to alleviate any discomfort or fear of needles that kids sometimes have. Also, the mobile vaccination unit has a pharmacist, EMT or paramedic, and customer service team to assist in the process.

There is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first school stop will be at Three Oaks Middle School for students and their older siblings. The clinics at Three Oaks will take place on Wednesday, June 2, Thursday, June 3, and Friday, June 4 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. A parent or authorized guardian must accompany a minor for vaccination. After receiving the vaccine, students will be required to wait in the vaccination area for 15 minutes to be monitored for any adverse reactions.

The second dose will be scheduled during this appointment.

The Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic is walk-up only. Additional school stops will be announced at a later date.

Anyone 12 years old and older can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at no cost at Lee Health's Community Vaccination Clinic, which is at Gulf Coast Medical Center. For more information, visit www.leehealth.org.