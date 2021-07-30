Lee Health offering free urgent care telehealth visits

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Due to the surge of COVID-19 cases across Southwest Florida, Lee Health is making its Lee Telehealth service free until further notice, instead of the normal cost of $49 per visit.

The Lee Telehealth service connects patients directly with a physician or advanced provider and is available 24/7 by the following convenient ways:

From the Lee Health Mobile App

Downloading the “Lee TeleHealth” app on your smartphone or tablet

Visiting https://leetelehealth.org from a computer

If you have COVID-like symptoms, the provider will be able to evaluate the severity of your symptoms and make recommendations for testing, isolation and symptom management. They are also able to write prescriptions and make additional referrals as necessary.

Lee Telehealth serves as a convenient alternative to an urgent care clinic or emergency department if you are not facing a life-threatening situation. They recommend if anyone is experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms, including difficulty breathing, they should seek emergency care immediately.

“Southwest Florida is currently a hotspot for COVID-19, and we are seeing the ramifications of this current wave of the coronavirus throughout our entire health system,” said Kris Fay, chief officer of population health and physician services at Lee Health. “Lee Telehealth is a great first option for someone concerned about COVID symptoms or exposure who doesn’t need emergency care. We hope that by making it free that our community will utilize this resource, which will help preserve our resources in the emergency departments for those experiencing a medical emergency.”

Patients using the telehealth service can seek treatment and receive a prescription for a variety of conditions, including:

Cold and flu

Sinus infections

Rashes

Pink eye

Headaches

Urinary tract infections

Allergies

Cough

Sprains and strains

Every visit is encrypted to protect private information, and patients can expect the same level of care they would receive in a traditional doctor’s office. For current Lee Health patients, telehealth visits are added to their health record to ensure continuity of care.

