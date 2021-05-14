Lee Health now offers COVID-19 vaccine appointments to 12-15 year-olds

FORT MYERS, Fla. — With the recent approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year-olds, Lee Health is now offering appointments to this age group.

Beginning today, anyone 12-years-old and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Lee Health. You can schedule your appointment by visiting www.leehealth.org. You do not need to be a Lee Health patient; the clinic is open to everyone in the community.

“It is so important to get our kids in to get the COVID-19 vaccine, so that we can get as many students vaccinated as possible before the next school year starts,” said Dr. Larry Antonucci, president and chief executive officer of Lee Health. “We are urging all parents to please bring their children in to get this potentially life-saving vaccine.”

Appointments are available as early as today. A parent or authorized guardian must accompany a minor for vaccination.

“As a pediatric infectious diseases physician, I really want to encourage parents to vaccinate their children for COVID-19 as soon as they’re able,” said Dr. Stephanie Stovall, Interim Chief of Quality and Patient Safety for Lee Health. “We have years of research and data on this type of vaccine, and it is safe and effective.”

All self-scheduling appointments must be made online, and Lee Health kindly asks that you not to call the hospitals or physician offices to inquire about vaccine appointments as it overwhelms the phone system.

A mask is required to enter any Lee Health facility.

You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving your final dose of the vaccine. For more information on COVID-19 vaccines please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.