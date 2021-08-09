Watch
Lee Health hospitals surpassing all-time highs of COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus in Florida
Posted at 11:40 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 11:40:29-04

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA, Fla. — Lee Health hospitals surpassed their all-time high (372 patients - July 20, 2020) of currently admitted COVID-19 patients over the past weekend.

As of today, Lee Health reports:
- 419 COVID-19 patients isolated in our hospitals (inpatient).
- 16% currently admitted COVID-19 patients are fully vaccinated.
- Since Friday, 177 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 113 COVID-19 discharges.
- Currently, 66% on ventilators and 9% of the ICU rooms are available for use. There are 36 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 70 in the intensive care unit.
- Current census is at 91% of staffed operational bed capacity.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers: COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report

