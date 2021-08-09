Lee Health hospitals surpassing all-time highs of COVID-19 patients

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA, Fla. — Lee Health hospitals surpassed their all-time high (372 patients - July 20, 2020) of currently admitted COVID-19 patients over the past weekend.

As of today, Lee Health reports:

- 419 COVID-19 patients isolated in our hospitals (inpatient).

- 16% currently admitted COVID-19 patients are fully vaccinated.

- Since Friday, 177 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 113 COVID-19 discharges.

- Currently, 66% on ventilators and 9% of the ICU rooms are available for use. There are 36 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 70 in the intensive care unit.

- Current census is at 91% of staffed operational bed capacity.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers: COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report