Lee Health has 86 COVID-19 patients

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health offers COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 and older at its walk-in Community Vaccination Clinic, located inside Gulf Coast Medical Center.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and there is no cost for the vaccine.

· As of this morning, we have 86 COVID-19 patients isolated in our hospitals (inpatient).

· Of these patients, 4 of them are children being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

· Since Friday, we’ve had 24 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 26 COVID-19 discharges.

· 63% of our ventilators and 14% of our ICU rooms are available for use. We have 17 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 23 in the intensive care unit.

· This morning, census was at 89% of staffed operational bed capacity.

· Since the start of the pandemic, 1,179 patients have lost their lives inside our hospitals to COVID-19, including 3 yesterday.