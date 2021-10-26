Lee Health has 37 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health says there are 37 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals today.

· Of these patients, 3 of them are children being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

· Yesterday, we had 3 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 4 COVID-19 discharges.

· 77% of our ventilators and 20% of our ICU rooms are available for use. We have 0 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 7 in the intensive care unit.

· This morning, census was at 93% of staffed operational bed capacity.

· Since the start of the pandemic, 1,205 patients have lost their lives inside our hospitals to COVID-19, including 1 yesterday.