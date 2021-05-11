Lee Health has 1,300 COVID-19 vaccination appointments available this week including walk-ins

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — This week, Lee Health has 1,300 available vaccination appointments.

Any Floridian 12 and older can make an appointment by visiting www.leehealth.org.

All Lee Health vaccinations take place at Gulf Coast Medical Center.

As of Tuesday, Lee Health is also offering walk-in appointments to get the vaccine.

This means anyone looking to get the shot can simply walk in without an appointment.

“In the month of July, we had over 360 patients in the hospital with COVID, which was a tremendous number and a great strain on our system. Right now, we are only at 88 patients with COVID so it’s important to recognize that this disease is still out in the community, and it is still making people sick enough to be in the hospital. What we don’t want to see is another July spike” said Dr. Larry Antonucci, Lee Health President/ CEO.

If you get the first dose this week- you will be partially vaccinated by Memorial Day and fully vaccinated by the Fourth of July.

And young people are a key age group right now.

The vaccine is safe for kids and will decrease the chance of children spreading the virus- telling us they have seen that children do not get as sick as older adults.” Said Doctor Larry Antonucci, President, and CEO of Lee Health.

A mask is required to enter any Lee Health facility.

All self-scheduling appointments must be made online, and Lee Health kindly asks that you do not call their hospitals or physician offices to inquire about vaccine appointments as it overwhelms their phone system and keeps others from reaching the health system for needed care.