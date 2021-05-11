Watch
Lee Health has 1,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments available this week

Posted at 4:48 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 16:53:10-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — This week, Lee Health has 1,00 available vaccination appointments.

Any Floridian 16 and older can make an appointment by visiting www.leehealth.org.

All Lee Health vaccinations take place at Gulf Coast Medical Center.

A mask is required to enter any Lee Health facility.

All self-scheduling appointments must be made online, and Lee Health kindly asks that you do not call their hospitals or physician offices to inquire about vaccine appointments as it overwhelms their phone system and keeps others from reaching the health system for needed care.

