Lee Health had 63 new COVID-19 hospital admissions yesterday

Lee Health offers COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 and older at its walk-in Community Vaccination Clinic, located inside Gulf Coast Medical Center. It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and there is no cost for the vaccine.

· As of the morning of September 3, 2021, there is 586 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient).

· 13 patients are children and being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

· 63 new COVID-19 hospital admissions yesterday and 66 COVID-19 discharges.

· 46% are on ventilators and 4% of the ICU rooms are available for use. There is 88 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 111 in the intensive care unit.

· This morning, census was at 100% of staffed operational bed capacity.

Since the start of the pandemic, 955 patients have lost their lives inside Lee Health hospitals to COVID-19, including 7 yesterday.

