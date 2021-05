FORT MYERS, Fla. — Today, Lee Health leadership provided updates on the COVID-19 vaccine and its availability in our community.

Dr. Larry Antonucci, Lee Health President and CEO, and Dr. Stephanie Stovall, Chief Quality and Patient Safety Officer, spoke at 11 a.m., April 16, at Golisano Children's Hospital in Fort Myers.

Despite widespread vaccine availability, the health system emphasizes continued adherence to CDC guidelines to help protect from contracting and spreading the virus.