Lee Health expands vaccination clinic appointments to Saturday, May 8

FORT MYERS, Fla. — In an effort to increase the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine to the Southwest Florida community, Lee Health is offering appointments this Saturday to anyone over the age of 16. The clinic’s regular days of operation are Tuesday through Friday.

The vaccination clinic is open to anyone; you do not need to be a Lee Health patient to get the vaccine.

All vaccines will be administered at Gulf Coast Medical Center. To schedule an appointment, please visit www.leehealth.org .

Lee Health is currently offering Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines for those over 18 years old. Through the online scheduling system, you will be able to select which vaccine you would like to receive, if both are available. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is approved for use in those 16 years old and above, is being offered to 16 and 17 year-olds.

Appointments are available as early as today. A parent or authorized guardian must accompany a minor for vaccination.

Based on community interest, Lee Health may begin offering additional appointments on Saturdays. Anyone who receives their COVID-19 vaccine this Saturday will be able to come on a Saturday for their second shot.

All self-scheduling appointments must be made online, and Lee Health kindly asks that you do not call their hospitals or physician offices to inquire about vaccine appointments as it overwhelms their phone system and keeps others from reaching the health system for needed care.

A mask is required to enter any Lee Health facility.