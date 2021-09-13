Lee Health discharging more COVID-19 patients than it has admitted

Lee Health says it has discharged more COVID-19 patients than it has admitted each of the last three days.

They are also treating the fewest number of pediatric COVID patients since August 19th.

“Over the last week, the number of COVID-19 patients being treated at Lee Health has trended downward and this gives us optimism that we are recovering from the Delta variant surge of COVID cases in our community. While this is promising, we are still treating more COVID-19 patients than we were during last summer’s peak. I am grateful for the compassionate work of frontline health care workers as they continue to care for their patients as we persist in our battle against the pandemic. Lee Health President & CEO Dr. Larry Antonucci

Lee Health offers COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 and older at its walk-in Community Vaccination Clinic, located inside Gulf Coast Medical Center. It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and there is no cost for the vaccine.

· As of this morning, we have 423 COVID-19 patients isolated in our hospitals (inpatient).

· Of these patients, 6 of them are children being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

· Since Friday, we’ve had 116 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 149 COVID-19 discharges.

· 42% of our ventilators and 9% of our ICU rooms are available for use. We have 70 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 80 in the intensive care unit.

· This morning, census was at 94% of staffed operational bed capacity.

· Since the start of the pandemic, 1,048 patients have lost their lives inside our hospitals to COVID-19, including 8 yesterday.

