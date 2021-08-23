Lee Health COVID cases still on the rise in Southwest Florida

Lee Health and Curative partner together to operate a COVID-19 testing site at Lee Convenient Care clinic at 4771 S Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers. Today, a four-lane drive-thru opened at the site to help meet the demand for testing as COVID surges in our community. Appointments can be booked at www.curative.com.

Lee Health emergency departments continue to see a high volume of patients. They continue to ask the community to seek COVID testing at a designated testing site if you are not experiencing a medical emergency. Please visit www.leehealth.org for a list of alternate testing locations.

Lee Health’s vaccination clinic is located inside Gulf Coast Medical Center. It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. You can walk in or book an appointment online. There is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lee Health currently has 629 COVID-19 patients isolated in the hospitals (inpatient).

Of these patients, 8 of them are children under the age of 18.

Since Friday, Lee Health has had 226 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 175 COVID-19 discharges.

Currently, 52% of the ventilators and 23% of the ICU rooms are available for use. There is 72 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 94 in the intensive care unit.

The current census is at 94% of staffed operational bed capacity.

Since the start of the pandemic, Lee Health has lost 841 patients inside their hospitals to COVID-19, including 22 since Friday.

